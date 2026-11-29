The Brief An 18-year-old Chicago man was charged with criminal sexual assault and kidnapping in relation to a March 2026 incident in Cicero, police said. Cicero police said Daniel Powell-Williams was found in Minnesota, extradited and charged last week. A judge ordered he remain in jail as he awaits trial.



A Chicago man wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault was found in Minnesota and charged.

What we know:

Daniel Powell-Williams, 18, was identified as a suspect in the March 2026 incident that took place in the 1300 block of S. 58th Avenue in Cicero, according to Cicero police.

Daniel Powell-Williams (Cicero Police Department)

Investigators located Powell-Williams in Minnesota with the help of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. He was extradited last week.

Powell-Williams was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm, aggravated robbery, kidnapping by force, unlawful restraint, and armed robbery, police said.

A judge ordered that Powell-Williams remain in the Cook County Jail.

What's next:

His next court date is set for Dec. 4.