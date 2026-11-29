Chicago suspect in kidnapping, sex assault found in Minnesota, police say
CICERO, Ill. - A Chicago man wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault was found in Minnesota and charged.
What we know:
Daniel Powell-Williams, 18, was identified as a suspect in the March 2026 incident that took place in the 1300 block of S. 58th Avenue in Cicero, according to Cicero police.
Daniel Powell-Williams (Cicero Police Department)
Investigators located Powell-Williams in Minnesota with the help of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. He was extradited last week.
Powell-Williams was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm, aggravated robbery, kidnapping by force, unlawful restraint, and armed robbery, police said.
A judge ordered that Powell-Williams remain in the Cook County Jail.
What's next:
His next court date is set for Dec. 4.