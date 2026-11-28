The Brief Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer has committed to remaking the team's pitching staff. So far, the whole unit is a shadow of what it was last year. The team agreed to terms with two more pitchers.



Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer has committed to remaking the team's pitching staff.

So far, the whole unit is a shadow of what it was last year.

Chicago Cubs agree to terms with 2 pitchers

What we know:

The Cubs agreed to a contract with Hiromi Itoh, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press, adding the Japanese right-hander to their refurbished rotation.

The person spoke to The AP on Friday night on condition of anonymity because the move was pending a physical.

Itoh, 29, helped Japan win gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, pitching five scoreless innings over three games, and also pitched for the Samurai at this year’s World Baseball Classic. He was 10-10 with a 3.18 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters this year. He won the 2025 Sawamura Award, Japan’s version of the Cy Young Award.

The Cubs also agreed to a one-year contract with reliever Ryan Yarbrough, according to a second person with direct knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move also was pending a physical.

Yarbrough, a left-hander who turns 35 on Dec. 31, went 2-1 with a 3.69 ERA and three saves in 38 appearances for the New York Yankees this year.

Itoh is joining countryman Teruaki Sato with the Cubs. The team announced deals with the Japanese outfielder and left-hander Trevor Rogers on Friday. They scheduled introductory news conferences for Sato on Monday and Rogers on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Rogers agreed to a $120 million, five-year contract. He went 10-11 with a 4.03 ERA in 30 starts for Baltimore last season, pitching well in the second half after his ERA was over 6.00 in early June.

Sato's six-year deal is reportedly worth $120 million. The 27-year-old hit .306 with 39 homers and 106 RBIs for the Hanshin Tigers this year, winning the Central League’s Triple Crown and his second straight MVP award.

What we don't know:

The Cubs' might still make moves to bolster their pitching staff. With the amount of success Hoyer wants to see compared to what the Cubs have, there might be multiple moves coming.

A remade pitching rotation

The backstory:

Chicago is remaking its roster after it was swept by San Diego in the first round of the playoffs. Pitchers Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga and Clay Holmes are free agents, creating an uncertain future for the team’s rotation. Right fielder Seiya Suzuki and left fielder Ian Happ also are free agents.

The additions of Rogers, Itoh and Sato address two major concerns for the Cubs ahead of a potentially lengthy work stoppage. Baseball’s labor contract expires Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. EST, and management is expected to lock out players, bringing signings and trades to a halt.

Rogers is 34-48 with a 3.88 ERA in 132 starts for the Orioles and Marlins. He rejected a $23.15 million qualifying offer from the Orioles.

In 2025, he returned from an injury around midseason and went 9-3 with a 1.81 ERA in 18 starts. That earned him a fifth-place vote in the AL Cy Young Award race, even though he hadn’t pitched at all before late May.

Sato, who bats from the left side, hit .277 with 40 homers and 102 RBIs in 2025. He was 3 for 10 with two RBIs for Japan in this year’s World Baseball Classic.

The primary concern with Sato is making contact against MLB pitching. He struck out in 26.7% of his plate appearances in 2026, well above the Central League average of 21.7%.