The Brief A 25-year-old man was found shot to death on Friday night in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood. The victim was identified as Lonnell M. Moore by the Cook County Medical Exainer's Office.



A 25-year-old man was found shot to death on Friday night in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 4600 block of S. Federal St., where the man was found a little before 8 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victim had multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Lonnell M. Moore, 25.

Authorities offered no other information.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.