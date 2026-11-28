The Brief First responders pulled the body of a 20-year-old man from the Fox River in Batavia, Illinois, on Thursday, Nov. 26. Police identified the deceased man as Cody J. Heeringa. The investigation into his death is ongoing, but police do not suspect foul play.



Batavia police released the name of the man whose body was pulled from the Fox River in the west Chicago suburb of Batavia on Thursday, Nov. 26.

The 20-year-old has been identified as Cody J. Heeringa.

A ‘tragic accident’ in the Fox River

The backstory:

Just after 10:50 a.m., Batavia police and fire crews responded to a river rescue near the 100 block of North River Street.

First responders pulled Heeringa from the water, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Batavia Police Department said investigators reviewed surveillance camera footage in the area near the river and determined Heeringa's death was "a tragic accident and not a result of foul play."

What they're saying:

Batavia Police Chief Eric Blowers said in a statement that the city's surveillance cameras played a crucial role in the investigation.

"The footage helped investigators quickly determine what transpired, rule out criminal activity and provide answers to Mr. Heeringa’s family during an incredibly difficult time," he said. "This is a powerful example of how these cameras can enhance public safety, support investigations, and provide answers when our community needs them most."

The department and Kane County Coroner’s Office offered their deepest condolences to Heeringa's family and friends.

Autopsy reveals cause of death

What we know:

The autopsy, conducted on Friday, determined drowning as the preliminary cause of death pending toxicology results.

What we don't know:

While his cause of death was revealed, police didn't specify the exact circumstances that led up to the drowning incident.