Suspect sought in Chicago break-in, sex assault on South Side, police say
CHICAGO - Police are looking for the armed person who broke into a South Side home and sexually assaulted a woman on Friday morning.
What we know:
The incident took place in the 7700 block of S. Racine Ave. in Auburn Gresham around 10:36 a.m. on Friday, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Police said the victim was home alone when the unknown offender broke into her home and sexually assaulted her while armed with a handgun.
The offender was described as a Black male, around 40 to 55 years old, and standing 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, red baseball cap, a white medical mask, black pants, and red shoes with white laces.
CPD released a surveillance image of the offender.
Police are looking for the armed person who broke into a South Side home and sexually assaulted a woman on Friday morning. (Chicago Police Department)
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 2 Detectives at 312-747-8271 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JK480065.