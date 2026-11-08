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Suspect sought in Chicago break-in, sex assault on South Side, police say

By Alex Ortiz
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 8, 2026 6:52 AM CST
Published November 8, 2026 6:52 AM CST
Moped-riding gunman shoots man on Chicago's SW Side, police say
Moped-riding gunman shoots man on Chicago's SW Side, police say

Moped-riding gunman shoots man on Chicago's SW Side, police say

A gunman riding a moped shot and critically injured a 44-year-old man in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood late Saturday night.

The Brief

    • Chicago police are looking for a suspect in a burglary and sexual assault last Friday in Auburn Gresham.
    • A woman was home alone in the 7700 block of S. Racine Ave. when the armed offender broke in and sexually assaulted her.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 2 Detectives at 312-747-8271 or submit an anonymous tip.

CHICAGO - Police are looking for the armed person who broke into a South Side home and sexually assaulted a woman on Friday morning.

What we know:

The incident took place in the 7700 block of S. Racine Ave. in Auburn Gresham around 10:36 a.m. on Friday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said the victim was home alone when the unknown offender broke into her home and sexually assaulted her while armed with a handgun.

The offender was described as a Black male, around 40 to 55 years old, and standing 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, red baseball cap, a white medical mask, black pants, and red shoes with white laces.

CPD released a surveillance image of the offender.

Police are looking for the armed person who broke into a South Side home and sexually assaulted a woman on Friday morning. (Chicago Police Department)

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 2 Detectives at 312-747-8271 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JK480065.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyAuburn Gresham