Suspect sought in Chicago break-in, sex assault on South Side, police say

The Brief Chicago police are looking for a suspect in a burglary and sexual assault last Friday in Auburn Gresham. A woman was home alone in the 7700 block of S. Racine Ave. when the armed offender broke in and sexually assaulted her. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 2 Detectives at 312-747-8271 or submit an anonymous tip.



Police are looking for the armed person who broke into a South Side home and sexually assaulted a woman on Friday morning.

What we know:

The incident took place in the 7700 block of S. Racine Ave. in Auburn Gresham around 10:36 a.m. on Friday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said the victim was home alone when the unknown offender broke into her home and sexually assaulted her while armed with a handgun.

The offender was described as a Black male, around 40 to 55 years old, and standing 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, red baseball cap, a white medical mask, black pants, and red shoes with white laces.

CPD released a surveillance image of the offender.

Police are looking for the armed person who broke into a South Side home and sexually assaulted a woman on Friday morning. (Chicago Police Department)

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 2 Detectives at 312-747-8271 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JK480065.