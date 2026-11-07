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Chicago teen charged with 8 counts of burglary

By
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 7, 2026 4:35 PM CST
Published November 7, 2026 4:35 PM CST
article

Prosecutors have charged a Chicago teen with nine felonies in connection with a string of mid-October commercial burglaries. Charles Kelley, 19, faces eight counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary. (Chicago Police Department)

The Brief

    • A Chicago teen was charged with eight counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.
    • Police say Charles Kelley, 19, was arrested on Nov. 5 by members of multiple law enforcement agencies.
    • He's suspected of committing a string of burglaries in mid-October.

CHICAGO - Prosecutors have charged a Chicago teen with nine felonies in connection with a string of mid-October commercial burglaries.

Charles Kelley, 19, faces eight counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary. 

Police say Chicago teen committed string of burglaries

The backstory:

Police allege that Kelley burglarized or attempted to burglarize the following businesses between 3:06 a.m. and 4:08 a.m. on Oct. 15:

  • 4600 block of South Bishop Street
  • 4300 block of South Ashland Avenue
  • 6900 block of South Ashland Avenue
  • 8600 block of South Ashland Avenue (attempted)
  • 9100 block of South Ashland Avenue
  • 2100 block of West 95th Street
  • 2200 block of West 95th Street
  • 2100 block of West 95th Street.

Kelley was also charged with burglarizing a business in the 6900 block of West 95th Street at 4:01 a.m. on Oct. 16.

What they're saying:

Kelley was "arrested by members of the Fugitive Apprehension and U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Task Forces on November 5, 2026, in the 3100 block of W. Warren Blvd," according to a press release.

He's scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday, Nov. 8.

The Source: This story is based on a press release from the Chicago Police Department. It was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Crime and Public SafetyChicago