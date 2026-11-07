Chicago teen charged with 8 counts of burglary
CHICAGO - Prosecutors have charged a Chicago teen with nine felonies in connection with a string of mid-October commercial burglaries.
Charles Kelley, 19, faces eight counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.
Police say Chicago teen committed string of burglaries
The backstory:
Police allege that Kelley burglarized or attempted to burglarize the following businesses between 3:06 a.m. and 4:08 a.m. on Oct. 15:
- 4600 block of South Bishop Street
- 4300 block of South Ashland Avenue
- 6900 block of South Ashland Avenue
- 8600 block of South Ashland Avenue (attempted)
- 9100 block of South Ashland Avenue
- 2100 block of West 95th Street
- 2200 block of West 95th Street
- 2100 block of West 95th Street.
Kelley was also charged with burglarizing a business in the 6900 block of West 95th Street at 4:01 a.m. on Oct. 16.
What they're saying:
Kelley was "arrested by members of the Fugitive Apprehension and U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Task Forces on November 5, 2026, in the 3100 block of W. Warren Blvd," according to a press release.
He's scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday, Nov. 8.
The Source: This story is based on a press release from the Chicago Police Department. It was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.