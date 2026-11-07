Chicago teen charged with 8 counts of burglary

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The Brief A Chicago teen was charged with eight counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary. Police say Charles Kelley, 19, was arrested on Nov. 5 by members of multiple law enforcement agencies. He's suspected of committing a string of burglaries in mid-October.



Prosecutors have charged a Chicago teen with nine felonies in connection with a string of mid-October commercial burglaries.

Charles Kelley, 19, faces eight counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.

Police say Chicago teen committed string of burglaries

The backstory:

Police allege that Kelley burglarized or attempted to burglarize the following businesses between 3:06 a.m. and 4:08 a.m. on Oct. 15:

4600 block of South Bishop Street

4300 block of South Ashland Avenue

6900 block of South Ashland Avenue

8600 block of South Ashland Avenue (attempted)

9100 block of South Ashland Avenue

2100 block of West 95th Street

2200 block of West 95th Street

2100 block of West 95th Street.

Kelley was also charged with burglarizing a business in the 6900 block of West 95th Street at 4:01 a.m. on Oct. 16.

What they're saying:

Kelley was "arrested by members of the Fugitive Apprehension and U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Task Forces on November 5, 2026, in the 3100 block of W. Warren Blvd," according to a press release.

He's scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday, Nov. 8.