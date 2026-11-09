Chicago teen charged with 18 felonies after burglary spree

The Brief A 17-year-old boy faces 17 felony burglary charges after an arrest on the South Side. Police tied the teenager to a string of break-ins across multiple Chicago neighborhoods between May and October. Members of the Chicago Police Department's Robbery Task Force took the youth into custody on Saturday.



A 17-year-old boy has been charged after police linked him to a string of burglaries stretching across several Chicago neighborhoods.

Officers arrested the teen at 12:29 p.m. on Saturday in the 7100 block of South Cornell Avenue. He was identified as one of the offenders involved in repeated break-ins dating back to the spring.

Chicago burglary spree

What we know:

The juvenile faces 17 felony counts of burglary, one felony count of attempted burglary, and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property valued under $500.

May 7: A burglary at 3:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Clark Street.

Sept. 30: Multiple overnight incidents on the North and West sides, including break-ins in the 2900 block of North Clark Street (3:02 a.m.), the 2700 block of North Ashland Avenue (3:13 a.m.), the 2400 block of North Clark Street (between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.), and the 2300 block of West Chicago Avenue (4:20 a.m.). An attempted burglary was also reported at 4:24 a.m. in the 800 block of North Western Avenue.

Oct. 15: An early morning spree across the South Side, beginning at 3:06 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Bishop Street and continuing along South Ashland Avenue (3:21 a.m. and 3:34 a.m.). It also involved a 3:38 a.m. incident in the 9100 block of South Ashland Avenue, multiple break-ins between 3:46 a.m. and 4:08 a.m. in the 2100 block of West 95th Street, criminal damage to property in the same block, and a break-in at 4:09 a.m. in the 100 block of West 95th Street.

Oct. 16: A burglary reported at 3:31 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Ashland Avenue.

By the numbers:

19: The total number of charges filed against the teen, consisting of 18 felonies and one misdemeanor.

6: The number of separate Chicago police districts where the crimes took place.

12: The number of incidents tied to the suspect that occurred during the early morning hours of Oct. 15 alone.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the teenager's name due to his age.

Authorities have also not disclosed what items were taken during the burglaries, the estimated financial value of any stolen goods, or whether additional suspects who participated in the incidents have been identified or taken into custody.