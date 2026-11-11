2 killed after Amtrak train strikes vehicle in Western Springs

The Brief Two people were killed Wednesday morning when an Amtrak train struck a vehicle near Wolf Road in Western Springs. The crash halted inbound and outbound Metra BNSF service and prompted road closures along Wolf Road and Grand Avenue. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and the identities of the victims have not been released.



An Amtrak train struck a vehicle in Chicago's west suburbs Wednesday morning, killing two people and disrupting Metra BNSF service.

Western Springs train crash

What we know:

An Amtrak train struck a vehicle around 8 a.m. on the tracks at Wolf Road in Western Springs, according to village officials. Two people were killed in the collision.

Inbound and outbound trains on the BNSF line were halted, and extensive delays were expected.

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Wolf Road and Grand Avenue were closed, according to SkyFOX.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the crash happened.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

Metra did not provide details about the vehicle or how long the train service and road closures would last.

What's next:

Emergency personnel were at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.