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Chicago police respond to SWAT incident on South Side

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 11, 2026 7:43 AM CST
Published November 11, 2026 7:43 AM CST
SWAT situation draws attention on Chicago’s South Side
SWAT situation draws attention on Chicago’s South Side

SWAT situation draws attention on Chicago’s South Side

FOX Chicago's Brittany Toolis reports near 68th Street and South Wabash Avenue, where a SWAT situation has neighbors on alert.

The Brief

    • Chicago police reported an active SWAT incident Wednesday morning in the 6700 block of South Wabash Avenue.
    • The department said it was waiting to hear from officers at the scene.
    • Police had not provided further details.

CHICAGO - A SWAT situation was unfolding Wednesday morning on Chicago’s South Side, and police had not yet shared details about what was happening.

Chicago SWAT incident

What we know:

The Chicago Police Department said an active SWAT incident was underway in the 6700 block of South Wabash Avenue in the Park Manor neighborhood.

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What we don't know:

Police said they were waiting to hear from responding officers and did not have additional information at the time.

What's next:

The situation is developing. Police will likely provide more details later today. Check back for updates.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

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