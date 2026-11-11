Chicago police respond to SWAT incident on South Side

The Brief Chicago police reported an active SWAT incident Wednesday morning in the 6700 block of South Wabash Avenue. The department said it was waiting to hear from officers at the scene. Police had not provided further details.



A SWAT situation was unfolding Wednesday morning on Chicago’s South Side, and police had not yet shared details about what was happening.

Chicago SWAT incident

What we know:

The Chicago Police Department said an active SWAT incident was underway in the 6700 block of South Wabash Avenue in the Park Manor neighborhood.

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What we don't know:

Police said they were waiting to hear from responding officers and did not have additional information at the time.

What's next:

The situation is developing. Police will likely provide more details later today. Check back for updates.