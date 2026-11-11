Chicago police respond to SWAT incident on South Side
CHICAGO - A SWAT situation was unfolding Wednesday morning on Chicago’s South Side, and police had not yet shared details about what was happening.
Chicago SWAT incident
What we know:
The Chicago Police Department said an active SWAT incident was underway in the 6700 block of South Wabash Avenue in the Park Manor neighborhood.
Image 1 of 11
▼
What we don't know:
Police said they were waiting to hear from responding officers and did not have additional information at the time.
What's next:
The situation is developing. Police will likely provide more details later today. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.