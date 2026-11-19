The Brief Neal Wiley, 66, of Vernon Hills was arrested on a charge of participating in a holiday event as a child sex offender. Police said Wiley admitted to handing out candy to children on Halloween. Wiley was released from the Lake County Jail.



A northwest suburban man was arrested after police said he admitted to handing out candy to children on Halloween while registered as a child sex offender.

Vernon Hills Halloween-related arrest

What we know:

Neal Wiley, 66, was arrested Saturday on a charge of participating in a holiday event as a child sex offender, according to the Vernon Hills Police Department.

Neal Wiley | VHPD

Police said the investigation began after a neighbor reported seeing Wiley outside his home in the 300 block of Cherry Valley Road as trick-or-treating began around 3 p.m. Oct. 31. The neighbor later told police Wiley interacted with trick-or-treaters.

Officers reviewed cellphone and surveillance video, collected written statements and interviewed Wiley, police said. They said Wiley admitted to handing out candy to children.

Wiley was taken to the Lake County Jail and has since been released, police said.

The backstory:

The law cited by police prohibits child sex offenders from taking part in holiday activities that may naturally attract children. Examples include handing out Halloween candy or wearing a Santa Claus or Easter Bunny costume around those holidays.

Police said the offense is a Class 4 felony and carries a sentence of up to three years in prison. Wiley was convicted in DuPage County of indecent solicitation of a child in 2006, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide details about Wiley’s next court date in their news release.