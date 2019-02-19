Judge OKs agreement to reopen Sterigenics in suburban Chicago
An Illinois judge has ruled the operator of a suburban Chicago medical equipment cleaning plant that its neighbors say emits cancer-causing fumes can reopen the facility.
On eve of expected court ruling on Sterigenics, another lawsuit claims company caused cancer
Another lawsuit accuses Sterigenics, the embattled company with facilities in southwest suburban Willowbrook,of knowing it was pumping the cancer-causing carcinogen, ethylene oxide, into surrounding communities, but did nothing to stop it.
Dozens of more lawsuits filed against Sterigenics
Nearly three dozen people have sued the operator of a suburban Chicago medical equipment cleaning plant they claim emits fumes that have adversely affected their health, lawyers for the plaintiffs announced Tuesday.
Spike in cancer cases for people living near Sterigenics facility, state health officials say
An assessment released by state health officials shows there is a spike in cancer cases for people living near the Sterigenics facility in Willowbrook.
Willowbrook residents call for permanent closure of Sterigenics
Legislators and residents of Willowbrook were in Springfield Tuesday, demanding more action against Sterigenics and other companies which use ethylene oxide.