Chicago man accused of new suburban retail thefts while on pretrial release

The Brief Prosecutors say a Chicago man already facing a retail theft charge was arrested again in a new series of thefts. Felix Pitre Romero allegedly stole fragrances from multiple stores across DuPage County. Pitre Romero, who was on pre-trial release, was ordered held in custody on Tuesday.



A Chicago man already on pretrial release in a retail theft case was arrested again, accused of stealing from several suburban stores in recent weeks.

What we know:

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, 31-year-old Felix Pitre Romero faces four counts of felony burglary, four counts of felony retail theft, and one count of misdemeanor retail theft.

Pitre Romero allegedly stole fragrances valued at thousands of dollars from Ulta Beauty stores in Oak Brook, Wheaton and Willowbrook, and from a Nordstrom Rack in Wheaton, between late October and mid-November.

Oak Brook police arrested Pitre Romero after reportedly catching him stealing fragrances at an Ulta store in Tinley Park.

Timeline:

Here's a breakdown of when and where the crimes occurred, according to prosecutors.

Oct. 29, 11:09 a.m. | Ulta in Willowbrook | 800 Plainfield Way: More than $300 in fragrances stolen.

Nov. 6, 11:27 a.m. | Ulta in Oak Brook | 2155 W. 22nd Street: More than $300 in fragrances stolen.

Nov. 9, 12:01 p.m. | Ulta in Wheaton | 112 Danada Square West: About $874 in fragrances stolen.

Nov. 9, 2:14 p.m. | Nordstrom Rack in Wheaton | 71 Danada Square East: About $819.70 in fragrances stolen.

Nov. 16, 5:45 p.m. | Ulta in Oak Brook | 2155 W. 22nd Street: About $690 in fragrances stolen, items allegedly concealed in a bag he brought with him.

Nov. 17, 11:27 a.m. | Ulta in Oak Brook, 2155 W. 22nd Street: About $1,118 in fragrances stolen.

Date and time not shared by police | Ulta in Tinley Park: Pitre Romero allegedly caught stealing fragrances and taken into custody.

What they're saying:

In a statement, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said the case highlights flaws in Illinois’ Safe-T-Act.

"It is alleged that while on pre-trial release for a previous felony retail theft, Mr. Pitre Romero repeatedly thumbed his nose at the criminal justice system committing crime after crime.

"In DuPage County we have zero tolerance for the type of behavior alleged in this case. The new charges against Mr. Pitre Romero, who was previously granted pre-trial release, illustrate the need for changes to the State’s Safe-T-Act to give judges more discretion at First Appearance Court. Too often, we are seeing repeat offenders released pre-trial because the Act does not allow judges to use their discretion for certain offenses.

"As I have consistently stated since the inception of the Safe-T-Act, judges, not the legislature, are in the best position to decide whether a defendant in any particular case should be detained pre-trial."

What's next:

Authorities said Pitre Romero was on pretrial release from a February 2024 case in Lombard, where he allegedly stole $432.99 worth of clothing from a Dick’s Sporting Goods.

After his arrest this week on the new charges, prosecutors moved to revoke his release in that earlier case, and a judge granted the request. He is now being held in custody.

Pitre Romero is due back in court on Dec. 15.