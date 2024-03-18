Man arrested after firing shots, barricading himself inside Willowbrook home: sheriff

A man was taken into custody on Monday after allegedly firing shots and barricading himself inside a home in unincorporated Willowbrook.

Deputies from the DuPage County Sheriff's Office responded to Kingery Quarter around 9:10 a.m. following a report of shots fired from an apartment near a bus stop. The man then barricaded himself inside the apartment, refusing to comply with deputies' commands to open the door, according to the sheriff's office.

After several hours, the man released a woman and child to law enforcement before re-barricading himself inside.

A MERIT SWAT team responded to the scene, and by approximately 3 p.m., they breached the apartment through exterior glass doors, taking the man into custody without incident.

Sheriff James Mendrick remarked, "Being able to apprehend this suspect without great bodily harm is another example of the MERIT functioning cohesively and bringing resolution to a volatile situation," in a statement.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.