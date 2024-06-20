Woodridge marks 3 years since devastating EF3 tornado

It has been three years since an EF3 tornado touched down in Chicago’s southwest suburbs.

It’s a day the mayor of Woodridge will never forget.

"I remember feeling a great sense of loss for our neighbors and our community. And then talking to the neighbors at 4:30 in the morning, the day after, feeling a great sense of gratitude," said Mayor Gina Cunningham.

The tornado first touched the ground in Naperville, then moved into Darien and Woodridge. Hundreds of homes were damaged, and some still remain that way. The community has been helping those impacted ever since.

And next week, so can you.

The nonprofit Woodridge Neighbors Helping Neighbors Disaster Recovery will help raise money at the Doin’ Good BBQ Friend-Raiser. The mayor of Willowbrook, Frank Tilla, will be there as well.

"I know it’s been rough. They’ve had to pay their mortgage for a unit that they cannot live in. They have to pay their assessment every month," Cunningham said.

"So many times we help people in other countries and other states, you know, GoFundMe means for people you’ve never met. These are neighbors. These are people right here in Woodridge that either shop at your store or go to your restaurant or, you know, things of that nature. So why wouldn’t we help people in our own backyard?" Tilla added.

Everything starts at 6 p.m. next Wednesday at Seven Bridges Golf Club on Mulligan Drive.

For tickets and information, go to woodridgenhn.org.