2 Chicago men had 2 kg of cocaine, loaded gun in car, police say

Two Chicago men were arrested in suburban Lake County on Friday and accused of drug trafficking and one for unlawful gun possession, according to police.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group received a tip that David Hernandez, 29, and Yastin S. Zaragoza-Barragan, 27, were allegedly trafficking drugs through Lake County, police said.

David Hernandez, 29, (left) and Yastin S. Zaragoza-Barragan, 27 (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Drug trafficking investigation

What we know:

Members of the unit and the FBI learned the two were traveling by car around Interstate 94 and Route 60 near Lake Forest on Friday afternoon.

They stopped the pair for a traffic violation.

A sheriff’s canine team responded and a police dog detected drugs in the car. Police found two wrapped packages, each containing about one kilogram of cocaine, according to the sheriff’s office. More than 2.2 kilograms of cocaine were seized.

Deputies also found a loaded pistol inside the car.

Hernandez and Zaragoza-Barragan were arrested.

Zaragoza-Barragan was charged with drug possession and aggravated unlawful gun possession. Hernandez was charged with drug possession.

What's next:

They were in Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing on Saturday.

What they're saying:

Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said, "As a federally designated HIDTA Task Force, our Special Investigations Group has the unique ability to collaborate seamlessly with federal partners like the FBI to dismantle drug trafficking operations. This designation brings critical resources and coordination that help us intercept dangerous narcotics before they reach our neighborhoods. I’m incredibly proud of the teamwork that led to this arrest and grateful for the strong partnerships that help us protect the people of Lake County."