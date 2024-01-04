Willowbrook home invasion: Suspect punches homeowner, then returns with knife

The DuPage County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a male suspect who invaded a home and assaulted a resident.

The incident occurred in the Timberlake subdivision near the area of IL 83 and 91st St. in WIllowbrook.

Authorities say the suspect entered the home through an unsecured first-story window. He was then discovered by the homeowners who tried to let him out the front door of the house, but the suspect couldn't open the door – so he fled through the kitchen, punched a resident in the head multiple times, and ran out the garage entry door.

Then, in the early morning hours of Jan. 4, the suspect returned to the same house while the residents were asleep inside. He attempted to gain entry while holding a knife but wasn't able to and ran from the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, with a medium build. He was wearing a Nike zip-up hoodie and Uline gloves.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the DuPage County Sheriff's Office at 630-407-2343. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online HERE.