Chicago weather: Cloudy, mild stretch continues before colder air moves

The Brief Sunshine will be limited for much of the week, with clouds, drizzle and fog at times. Temperatures stay mild through Saturday, mostly in the 40s and even 50s south of the city. A sharp drop in temperatures is expected Sunday, with falling readings through the day.



Sunshine will continue to be a scarce commodity in coming days.

What we know:

Today we will have at least some filtered sun and it will be mild with highs in the upper 40s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows around freezing.

Tomorrow will be a cloudy day with some occasional drizzle. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

Holiday outlook:

For Christmas Eve night, Rudolph’s nose better be bright because it will likely be foggy with some light rain. That will transition to a gray Christmas with a chance for some drizzle or light rain in the morning. Highs will be in the low 40s.

At night, temperatures may level off or actually climb even as a new area of rain showers moves through Chicagoland.

What's next:

Friday will be mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 40s. Our southern viewing area will likely make it into the 50s. Similar temperatures are expected on Saturday under mostly cloudy skies.

A two-day punch of cold air arrives Sunday. Whatever the temperature is at midnight will likely be the high for the day with afternoon temperatures dropping below freezing.