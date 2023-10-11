Cook County man flees from police, throws gun out window; officer struck by vehicle during chase: prosecutors

article

A Cook County man is accused of throwing a loaded handgun out of a moving vehicle earlier this month while fleeing from police.

Juwan Levingston, 40, is charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding and one count of resisting or obstructing a police officer causing injury.

At about 7:06 p.m. on Oct. 2, a Willowbrook police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Route 83 and 75th Street for having only one functioning headlight and expired license plates.

When the officer asked the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Levingston, for his license and proof of insurance, Levingston allegedly sped away.

A short time later, Levingston was located in the 6200 block of Kingery Highway. Officers again attempted to conduct a traffic stop on him at Kingery Highway and Interstate 88.

Instead of pulling over, Levingston allegedly sped away again.

As officers pursued Levingston, prosecutors say he threw a loaded Glock 44 .22 caliber handgun out the window onto Roosevelt Road.

While on Roosevelt Road, Levingston allegedly stopped his vehicle after being boxed in by police, exited his car and fled on foot.

A Hinsdale police officer followed Levingston on foot across the road and was struck by another vehicle, causing him to somersault to the ground.

The officer continued the pursuit on foot and was able to take Levingston into custody a short time later. The officer was transported to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He has since been released.

Levingston was transported to a local hospital after making suicidal statements.

He remained in the hospital until Tuesday and was transported to the DuPage County Jail.

"We are all grateful that the officer involved in this incident did not sustain serious injuries," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "His efforts in apprehending the defendant in this case after he had been struck by a vehicle, are a testament to DuPage County law enforcement’s commitment to public safety."

On Wednesday, a judge denied pre-trial release for Levingston. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 25.