A shooting in North Lawndale just off the Eisenhower Expressway left two men in critical condition Wednesday afternoon.

Police said two men, ages 25 and 33, were inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of West Congress Parkway when they were struck by gunfire.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. Both victims were transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.