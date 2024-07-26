5 injured, 1 seriously, in Antioch crash

Five people were injured, one seriously, in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday evening in unincorporated Antioch.

The crash happened between five vehicles around 6 p.m. on Route 173 east of Route 45, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

A Ford F-550 was hauling an excavator westbound on Route 173 when the driver failed to slow down at a red light and struck a Nissan Versa, officials said. The Nissan then hit a Volkswagen Atlas, which struck a Chevrolet Silverado. The Nissan then sideswiped a stopped Kia K5.

The rear seat passenger of the Nissan, a 24-year-old woman from Champaign, was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The driver and front-seat passengers of the Nissan were transported to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 47-year-old man from Wisconsin, was taken to Froedter Pleasant Prairie Hospital with minor injuries. The 52-year-old Waukegan man who was driving the Ford was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is investigating.