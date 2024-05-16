Chicago man arrested less than an hour after robbing, carjacking 45-year-old victim at gunpoint: police

article

A Chicago man is accused of carjacking a man at gunpoint in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Thursday.

Otavion Miller, 18, faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

On Thursday, police arrested Miller less than an hour after allegedly carjacking a 45-year-old man at gunpoint as well as stealing his personal property in the 5200 block of South Green Street.

Miller's detention hearing was scheduled for Thursday.