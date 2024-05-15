Women ejected, another extricated from vehicle after roll-over crash in McHenry County

Two Woodstock women were injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

At 10:45 a.m., members of the McHenry County Sheriff's Office, Lakewood Police Department, Woodstock Police Department and Woodstock Fire Department responded to a crash on Dean Street near the intersection of Gayle Drive in unincorporated Woodstock.

According to preliminary information, a 22-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman were traveling southbound on Dean Street in a 2003 Toyota Corolla. The Corolla exited the left of the roadway north of the intersection with Gayle Drive and re-entered the roadway, crossing over into the northbound lane of travel.

The Corolla then exited the roadway to the west and crossed over Gayle Drive as it continued southbound, officials said. The Corolla entered a yard at the southwest corner of the intersection, rolled over, and struck a tree, coming to rest on its top.

The passenger was ejected from the vehicle and the driver had to be extricated, officials said.

The driver was flown by LifeNet from the scene and was listed in serious condition.

The passenger was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where she was flown to another hospital. She was listed in critical condition.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and the passenger was not. Police said alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.