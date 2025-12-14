Chicago firefighter, civilian hurt in NW Side house fire, CFD says

The Brief A residential fire on the Northwest Side left one firefighter and a civilian hurt overnight. It was unclear what caused the fire.



One firefighter and another person were hurt in a house fire on the Northwest Side overnight.

What we know:

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the scene in the 1100 block of N. Lawndale Avenue in Humboldt Park.

By almost 2 a.m., the fire had been put out, the CFD said on social media.

One firefighter was hit with debris and taken in fair condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

One civilian was also taken in good condition to St. Mary Hospital for unspecified reasons.

The fire is under investigation. Two surrounding homes were also exposed to the fire.