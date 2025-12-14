Expand / Collapse search

Chicago firefighter, civilian hurt in NW Side house fire, CFD says

By Alex Ortiz
Published  December 14, 2025 6:30am CST
News
FOX 32 Chicago
Chicago firefighter, civilian hurt in NW Side residential fire, officials say

Chicago firefighter, civilian hurt in NW Side residential fire, officials say

A Chicago firefighter and one civilian were hurt during a residential fire on the city's Northwest Side overnight.

The Brief

    • A residential fire on the Northwest Side left one firefighter and a civilian hurt overnight.
    • It was unclear what caused the fire.

CHICAGO - One firefighter and another person were hurt in a house fire on the Northwest Side overnight.

What we know:

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the scene in the 1100 block of N. Lawndale Avenue in Humboldt Park.

By almost 2 a.m., the fire had been put out, the CFD said on social media.

One firefighter was hit with debris and taken in fair condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

One civilian was also taken in good condition to St. Mary Hospital for unspecified reasons.

The fire is under investigation. Two surrounding homes were also exposed to the fire.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Fire Department.

NewsHumboldt Park