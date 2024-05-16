Cook County man arrested after police find alleged crack cocaine during traffic stop in Naperville

A Cook County man was arrested after police found alleged crack cocaine during a traffic stop in Naperville this week.

Erskine Wheeler, 44, of Harvey, faces two petty traffic violations, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Naperville police officers observed Wheeler allegedly commit several traffic violations while driving a vehicle near the intersection of Diehl Road and Raymond Drive.

During the traffic stop, police allegedly located .1 gram of crack cocaine inside the vehicle and placed Wheeler under arrest.

Wheeler was transported to the Naperville Detention Center, where police located an additional 21.1 grams of alleged crack cocaine on his person.

No additional information was made available.