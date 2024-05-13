Jonathan Mendoza murder: Chicago men allegedly attacked, then shot victim outside liquor store

Two Chicago men have been arrested in the murder of a Berwyn man earlier this month.

On May 5, around 1:30 a.m., Cicero police responded to a gunshot victim outside Roosevelt Liquors at 4759 W. Roosevelt Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they located 24-year-old Jonathan Mendoza lying unresponsive in the roadway with several gunshot wounds to his upper body.

An investigation revealed that 18-year-old Aaron Crumpton and 27-year-old Eugene Steele arrived at the liquor store with a group of males. Video obtained by police shows Steele physically attacking Mendoza without provocation outside the store, according to police. Crumpton then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Mendoza before both suspects fled the scene.

Detectives were able to identify the pair and in the following days located them and took them into custody. They've both been charged with first-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.