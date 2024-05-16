Chicago man allegedly robbed woman at gunpoint on CTA property on Near North Side

article

A Chicago man is accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint on CTA property on the Near North Side earlier this month.

Billy Cokley Jr., 25, faces one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

At about 7:38 p.m. on May 2, Cokley allegedly took property from a 25-year-old woman at gunpoint while on CTA property in the 500 block of North State Street, police said.

Cokley was arrested Wednesday in the 0-100 block of 59th Street and charged accordingly.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday.