Teen collapses at Huntley High School track, revived before EMS arrival: officials

The Brief A 16-year-old boy went into cardiac arrest Monday evening at Huntley High School. CPR and an AED were used before first responders arrived. The teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition.



A teenage boy is recovering after going into cardiac arrest at Huntley High School, where quick action from bystanders helped restore his pulse before paramedics arrived.

Huntley High School cardiac arrest

What we know:

The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. Monday at Huntley High School, located at 13719 Harmony Road in Chicago's northwest suburbs.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to a report of a person in cardiac arrest on the school’s track. While crews were on the way, they were told CPR was already being performed and that there was an automated external defibrillator, or AED, available to be used.

Emergency dispatchers then informed paramedics that a shock had been delivered with the AED and that the teen appeared to have regained a pulse.

Crews arrived about five minutes after the initial 911 call and found a 16-year-old lying at the end of the track. He was being cared for by an off-duty paramedic and school staff.

The teen was taken to Northwestern Huntley Hospital in stable condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the cardiac arrest.