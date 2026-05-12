Chicago crime: Woman, 45, seriously hurt in West Side hit-and-run

The Brief A 45-year-old woman was critically injured after being struck by a car Monday night in Chicago’s East Garfield Park neighborhood. Police said the driver of a maroon vehicle hit the woman on West Franklin Boulevard, and the crash remains under investigation.



A woman was seriously injured after she was hit by a car Monday night in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The 45-year-old was walking northbound just before 8 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Franklin Boulevard when she was hit by a maroon-colored vehicle that was driving eastbound down the street, according to police.

The victim suffered head injuries in the crash and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Detectives with the CPD Major Accidents Unit are investigating.