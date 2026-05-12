Cook County man charged after officers find fully automatic gun, unrestrained child in car

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The Brief Cook County sheriff’s investigators arrested a Richton Park man after recovering a loaded fully automatic firearm during a traffic stop in Chicago Heights. Authorities said the driver was speeding, driving without insurance and had a child in the back seat without a seat belt. The man was charged with felony weapons offenses and ordered held in Cook County Jail.



A man is facing felony charges after investigators recovered a fully-loaded automatic gun during a traffic stop in Chicago Heights.

The backstory:

Cook County Sheriff's Police spotted a Dodge Charger speeding and cutting off other drivers around 6:30 on May 5 on Lincoln Highway.

Police pulled the car over and identified the driver as 24-year-old Tyreek Roach. Roach did not have insurance and consented to a search of his car.

Officers found a loaded gun with an extended magazine and a switch device that converted the weapon into a fully automatic firearm.

Investigators also found a child in the back seat who was not wearing a seat belt, officials said. The child was later released to a family friend.

Roach, of Richton Park, was taken into custody and charged with being a felon in possession of a machine gun. He was also cited for speeding, violating Illinois’ child restraint law and driving without insurance.

What's next:

Following a court hearing May 6, a judge ordered Roach held in custody at the Cook County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 20.