Chicago police warn of string of robberies across River North, Lake View and Streeterville

The Brief A series of robberies has been reported in River North, Lake View and Streeterville since early April. Victims were approached and robbed of phones, with offenders later accessing financial accounts. In some cases, victims were driven around while transactions were made on their devices.



A series of robberies reported across three North Side neighborhoods has prompted a warning from police.

Chicago robberies in River North, Lake View, Streeterville

The backstory:

Police said the incidents happened between April 5 and May 10, mostly during late-night and early-morning hours.

In each case, victims were approached by a group who took cellphones and other belongings using force, threats or a gun. The offenders then used the stolen phones to carry out financial transactions.

In four of the cases, victims were reportedly tricked into getting into a vehicle and driven around while the offenders performed fraudulent transactions on the victims' phones.

According to police, the robberies occurred at the following times and locations:

100 block of West Ontario St — April 5 at 12:35 a.m. — River North

200 block of East Ohio St — April 18 between 3:30–3:45 a.m. — Streeterville

3500 block of North Clark St — April 22 at 12:22 a.m. — Lake View

3700 block of North Broadway — April 23 at 9:30 p.m. — Lake View

600 block of North Dearborn St — April 26 at roughly 2:30 a.m. — River North

0–100 block of West Hubbard St — April 26 at about 2:30 a.m. — River North

3500 block of North Clark St — May 2 at 11:30 p.m. — Lake View

3500 block of North Clark St — May 3 at 1 a.m. — Lake View

600 block of North Wabash Ave — May 3 at 3 a.m. — Lake View

3500 block of North Clark St — May 4 at 10 p.m. — Lake View

400 block of North Clark St — May 8 at 1 a.m. — River North

0–100 block of West Hubbard St — May 10 between 1–3 a.m. — River North

The offenders were described as one to three Black males standing between 5-foot-6 and 6-foot-5, and weighing between 140 and 210 pounds. A dark-colored SUV, a silver four-door sedan and another dark-colored sedan were used in some of the robberies, police said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 312-744-8263 or submit tips anonymously at CPDTIP.com, using reference number P26-3-015.