Chicago police warn of string of robberies across River North, Lake View and Streeterville
CHICAGO - A series of robberies reported across three North Side neighborhoods has prompted a warning from police.
Chicago robberies in River North, Lake View, Streeterville
The backstory:
Police said the incidents happened between April 5 and May 10, mostly during late-night and early-morning hours.
In each case, victims were approached by a group who took cellphones and other belongings using force, threats or a gun. The offenders then used the stolen phones to carry out financial transactions.
In four of the cases, victims were reportedly tricked into getting into a vehicle and driven around while the offenders performed fraudulent transactions on the victims' phones.
According to police, the robberies occurred at the following times and locations:
- 100 block of West Ontario St — April 5 at 12:35 a.m. — River North
- 200 block of East Ohio St — April 18 between 3:30–3:45 a.m. — Streeterville
- 3500 block of North Clark St — April 22 at 12:22 a.m. — Lake View
- 3700 block of North Broadway — April 23 at 9:30 p.m. — Lake View
- 600 block of North Dearborn St — April 26 at roughly 2:30 a.m. — River North
- 0–100 block of West Hubbard St — April 26 at about 2:30 a.m. — River North
- 3500 block of North Clark St — May 2 at 11:30 p.m. — Lake View
- 3500 block of North Clark St — May 3 at 1 a.m. — Lake View
- 600 block of North Wabash Ave — May 3 at 3 a.m. — Lake View
- 3500 block of North Clark St — May 4 at 10 p.m. — Lake View
- 400 block of North Clark St — May 8 at 1 a.m. — River North
- 0–100 block of West Hubbard St — May 10 between 1–3 a.m. — River North
The offenders were described as one to three Black males standing between 5-foot-6 and 6-foot-5, and weighing between 140 and 210 pounds. A dark-colored SUV, a silver four-door sedan and another dark-colored sedan were used in some of the robberies, police said.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call 312-744-8263 or submit tips anonymously at CPDTIP.com, using reference number P26-3-015.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.