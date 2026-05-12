High-speed chase in NW Indiana ends with car crashing into house

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The Brief An Indiana man was arrested after a police chase ended when his vehicle went airborne over railroad tracks and crashed into a Portage home. Troopers said the driver reached speeds over 130 mph before losing control and striking the house. Authorities recovered a loaded handgun, and both the driver and a passenger were taken into custody and evaluated for injuries.



An Indiana man was arrested after a high-speed chase with police ended when his vehicle went airborne over railroad tracks and crashed into a Portage home.

High-speed police chase in northwest Indiana

The backstory:

Indiana State troopers tried to pull over a Chevrolet Blazer that was speeding at 90 mph around 10 p.m. Sunday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 near the Burns Harbor-Porter exit.

Police said the driver, later identified as Jven Ray Lewis, refused to stop and drove away, reaching speeds of over 130 mph as he fled through multiple jurisdictions.

The pursuit continued onto State Road 249, U.S. 20 and Samuelson Road before the vehicle crossed the railroad tracks, went airborne and crashed into a house at 6761 Mercedes Ave., in Portage.

Indiana State Police

State police said a loaded Glock handgun and a loaded drum magazine were recovered from Lewis' waistband after the crash.

A female passenger in the car was detained and later taken for a medical evaluation for reported pain after the crash. Lewis was also taken to a hospital for medical clearance before being booked into the Porter County Jail.

Lewis was charged with resisting law enforcement, dealing a controlled substance and reckless driving.

The home sustained damage in the crash. The homeowner was not inside at the time but later went to a hospital as a precaution, officials said.