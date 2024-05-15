Suspect on the run in Burr Ridge after high-speed police chase

A manhunt is underway in Burr Ridge after a vehicle fled from Oak Brook police at a high rate of speed Wednesday afternoon.

According to Oak Brook officials, a tan Chrysler minivan with fake plates was wanted for possible theft and was pursued by the Oak Brook Police Department. Officers followed the vehicle onto Interstate 88, Interstate 355 and Interstate 55 at speeds reaching 100 mph.

At least two suspects eventually left the vehicle and fled from police near 79th Street and Wolf Road in Burr Ridge.

One suspect was taken into custody, while the other fled into the woods. While FOX 32 Chicago was arriving on the scene, a team of officers was seen detaining an individual.

It has not been confirmed whether all suspects have been located at this time. K9 units continued to search the woods.

Pleasantdale Elementary was placed on a soft lockdown as a result of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.