2 adults, teen arrested after high-speed chase in stolen car from Willowbrook: Police

The Brief Three suspects — Amarion Sutton (19), Isaac Ramirez (23), and a 16-year-old male — were arrested after allegedly stealing a car in Willowbrook and leading police on a 100+ mph chase. Sutton faces aggravated possession of a stolen car and fleeing police; Ramirez and the juvenile face stolen car charges, with the minor also charged for unlawful firearm possession. A tire deflation device ended the chase; all suspects were caught after fleeing on foot, and court dates are set for Dec. 1 (minor) and Dec. 15 (Sutton, Ramirez).



Two adults and one minor were arrested and charged after allegedly stealing a car out of Willowbrook and leading police on a high-speed chase, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.

What we know:

Amarion Sutton, 19, of Maywood; Isaac Ramirez, 23, of Cicero; and a 16-year-old male juvenile from Orland Hills, were charged with multiple felonies.

Sutton was charged with one felony count of aggravated possession of a stolen car and one count of aggravated fleeing police. He has been detained until his trial.

Ramirez was charged with one felony count of possession of a stolen car. He was released under the condition he would have no contact with the car’s owner.

The minor was charged with one felony count of possession of a stolen car and one felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being detained until at least his next court appearance.

On Wednesday afternoon, an Oak Brook police officer got on the northbound Illinois Route 83 looking for a 2019 Nissan Altima that was reportedly stolen in the 6000 block of Stewart Drive in Willowbrook.

A short time later, the stolen car passed the officer at a high speed, and the officer chased him. Instead of pulling over, the driver, later identified as Sutton, turned the car's lights off and continued to accelerate away, exceeding 100 mph.

When Sutton entered I-88 eastbound, the officer allegedly deployed a stringer tire deflation device, deflating the two passenger-side tires. Then, Sutton allegedly pulled over on the shoulder and the three suspects exited the car and fled on foot. They were taken into custody.

Officials also found a loaded Glock 25 gen with an extended magazine, which was allegedly thrown away by the juvenile during the foot pursuit.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Isaac Ramirez (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

What they're saying:

"It is alleged that in the dead of night, Mr. Sutton, Mr. Ramirez and a juvenile accomplice broke into and stole an innocent victim’s vehicle," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "After law enforcement was upon them, instead of pulling over, Mr. Sutton allegedly made the decision to turn off his lights and attempt to outrun the police, reaching speeds of more than 100 m.p.h. To further aggravate the situation, it was later learned that the juvenile allegedly involved was in possession of a loaded handgun with an extended magazine. We will not stand for this type of behavior in DuPage County and will use every tool at our disposal, including assisting agencies and drones as in this case, to apprehend anyone who threatens public safety."

What's next:

Sutton and Ramirze's next court dates are scheduled for Dec. 15. The minor's date is scheduled for Dec. 1.