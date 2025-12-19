Chicago City Council approves $16.7 billion alternative budget

The Brief Chicago City Council approved a $16.7 billion alternative budget by a 29-19 vote, closing a nearly $1.2 billion gap through new revenue measures such as legalized video gambling, selling debt to collectors and a cloud computing tax, while rejecting Mayor Brandon Johnson’s proposed $33 corporate head tax. Business groups offered mixed reactions, praising the defeat of the head tax but warning the plan still places a disproportionate tax burden on businesses; the budget lacks a veto-proof majority if the mayor rejects it.



After months of debate, jockeying and dissent, the Chicago City Council has passed a $16.7 billion budget, though not everyone is satisfied.

The council approved the so-called alternative budget by a 29-19 vote. The plan closes a nearly $1.2 billion budget gap by legalizing video gambling terminals in bars and restaurants, allowing the city to sell debt to collectors and instituting several new revenue measures, including a cloud computing tax.

What we know:

The vote followed an 11th-hour attempt by Mayor Brandon Johnson to reintroduce a $33 corporate head tax that would apply to Chicago’s largest companies. That proposal was rejected. Johnson did not immediately say whether he would sign the budget.

Reaction poured in from across the city Friday.

The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association praised aldermen for opposing the corporate head tax but said the final budget was "far from perfect."

The Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce said the plan is an improvement over the mayor’s proposal but still places a disproportionate share of new taxes on businesses.

"Both budgets are hugely difficult for Chicago businesses," said Carl Gutiérrez of the chamber. "Both budgets have businesses having more skin in the game by a margin of 4 to 1. But these budgets represent choices while the alternative looks to the future. As difficult as it is, the other builds its house on sand."

The budget is five votes short of a veto-proof majority, meaning it would return to the City Council for further debate if the mayor rejects it.

What's next:

Mayor Johnson is expected to speak to the media Friday afternoon following the vote.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.