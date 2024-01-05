Cook County teen accused of leading police on high-speed chase in stolen car

A Cook County teen has been charged after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car Thursday across the west suburbs.

The 17-year-old allegedly stole a 2007 Toyota Camry that was left unlocked and running outside a 7-Eleven store at 7500 Janes Avenue, according to the DuPage County Sheriff's Office.

Three minutes later, a Willowbrook police officer spotted the car in the 100 block of 75th Street and tried to conduct a traffic stop. Instead, the stolen car sped away from police and went through a red light before driving the wrong way on Burr Ridge Parkway near Lifetime Drive, prosecutors said.

The stolen vehicle then started smoking and the teen allegedly ran away from the car. He was taken into custody roughly five minutes later. Police recovered a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun with one bullet in the chamber roughly five feet away from where the teen was arrested.

The 17-year-old was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, theft between $500-$10,000, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a firearm.

The teen was ordered to be detained until his next court appearance on Jan. 12.