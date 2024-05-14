Portillo’s x Lou Malnati’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza returns

article

Portillo’s and Lou Malnati’s are once again joining forces to reintroduce the Portillo’s x Lou Malnati’s Italian Beef Deep Dish in honor of Italian Beef Week!

Available for shipping across the country through Tastes of Chicago, the Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza boasts Lou Malnati’s signature flaky, buttery pizza crust, vine-ripened plum tomatoes and Wisconsin mozzarella, topped with Portillo’s slow-roasted, thin-sliced Italian Beef and a choice of Portillo’s homemade sweet peppers or hot giardiniera for an added kick.

The pizza will be available for a limited time in packs of two, four or six. It can be paired with other Portillo’s menu items, such as their Italian Beef Sandwiches and Chicago-style dogs.

Portillo’s is also offering fans a chance to win the ultimate summer getaway to the heart of Chicago with their Italian Beef Sweepstakes. Teaming up with Coca-Cola, one lucky grand prize winner will receive a trip for two to Chicago, complete with airline travel vouchers, a Portillo’s gift card, and tickets to Lollapalooza.

To enter, fans need only post a photo or video celebrating National Italian Beef Week on Instagram or Twitter, using the hashtag #ItalianBeefGiveaway and tagging @PortillosHotDogs.

Italian Beef Week runs from May 20 until May 26.

For more information on these promotions and offerings, visit Portillos.com.