Suburban man charged with murder, kidnapping after human remains found in Kane County

A Pingree Grove man was charged after police found the remains of a missing Crystal Lake man in Kane County.

Crystal Lake Police received a report that James Cromwell, 57, of Crystal Lake was missing on April 4.

Prosecutors say findings from the initial investigation indicated that Cromwell's disappearance may have been criminal in nature.

The Crystal Lake Police Department obtained two search warrants for locations in Kane County. One of the warrants was for a property in the 45W200 block of Illinois Route 72. Law enforcement responded to the area on May 7 to execute the warrant.

At the same time, the second warrant was served at the home of 60-year-old Douglas Ottsen, of the 600 block of N. Falls Cir. in Pingree Grove.

Human remains were found at the property on Route 72, and they were identified as Cromwell. An autopsy conducted by the Kane County Coroner's Office found that Cromwell had died of a gunshot wound.

Ottesen was charged with the following crimes:

First-Degree Murder, Class M Felony, (3 counts)

Aggravated Kidnapping, Class X Felony, (2 counts)

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Class 2 Felony, (2 counts)

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition by a Felon, Class 2 Felony, (2 counts)

Aggravated Unlawful Restraint, Class 3 Felony, (1 count)

Concealment of Homicidal Death, Class 3 Felony, (1 count)

Ottesen was arrested and was being held at the Kane County Jail while his case was pending.