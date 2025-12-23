Chicago police respond to stabbing report, victim ended up being shot twice

The Brief A 54-year-old man was shot twice Monday night in the 2800 block of South Avers. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. No one has been arrested.



A man is recovering after being shot in the back and grazed in the head Monday night on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

What we know:

Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the Little Village neighborhood.

Officers were sent to the 2800 block of South Avers for a reported stabbing, but when they arrived, Chicago Fire Department crews were already treating a 54-year-old man.

He was taken to Mount Sinai, where hospital staff said the man had not been stabbed but shot twice; once in the back and once near the ear, causing a graze wound to the head.

He was listed in fair condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.