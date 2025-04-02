2 men denied pre-trial release in deadly Willowbrook Juneteenth shooting

The Brief Two men accused of firing into a crowd at a 2023 Juneteenth celebration in Willowbrook, killing one person and injuring 20, were denied pretrial release. Prosecutors say Frederick Turner and Franshun Jordan fired at people fleeing the scene, turning the event into a "chaotic crime scene." The investigation is ongoing, with Turner set to appear in court on April 3 and Jordan on April 4.



Two men accused of opening fire during a 2023 Juneteenth celebration in unincorporated Willowbrook, killing one person and injuring 20 others, have been denied pretrial release.

What we know:

Frederick Turner, 20, appeared in court Wednesday morning on two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, and one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, a Class 4 felony, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney.

Franshun Jordan appeared in court last weekend, where he was also denied pretrial release. He is charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony.

(From left) Franshun Jordan and Fredrick Turner. (DuPage County State's Attorney )

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred at 12:24 a.m. on June 18, 2023, during a Juneteenth celebration in a strip mall parking lot near Kingery Highway and Honeysuckle Rose Lane.

Deputies determined that 31-year-old Reginald Meadows, of Willowbrook, was fatally shot, and 20 others were injured.

According to investigators, Turner and Jordan were standing outside Legacy Beauty Supply when Turner became agitated and ran into the parking lot between cars. Turner then began chasing another individual and fired at them, also shooting into a crowd, the state’s attorney said.

Jordan, who had initially run into an alcove near the front of the store, later emerged, ran through the parking lot, and began shooting at people fleeing the scene on foot and in cars, prosecutors said.

What they're saying:

"It is alleged that Mr. Turner and Mr. Jordan fired randomly into a crowd of hundreds of people, turning a peaceful celebration into a chaotic crime scene that tragically resulted in the death of Reginald Meadows and injured more than twenty others," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "The charges against these two men sends a strong message that in DuPage County we will not rest and will continue our investigation in any case until all those involved are appropriately charged. I commend Sheriff Mendrick and the detectives involved in this matter for their incredibly thorough and painstaking work in the analysis of surveillance video and countless pieces of physical evidence. They have invested thousands of hours in this case, and they never lost their focus and commitment to determine the complete truth about what happened that night. I thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Katie Rowe, Kristin Sullivan, and Joe Lindt for their continued efforts on this case and work in securing charges against these two defendants."

"After countless hours and tireless dedication, it is with great pride and immense gratitude that we were able to obtain charges against two additional individuals in a case that has been under investigation for an extended period of time," DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said. "This accomplishment would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of all the deputies, investigators, and law enforcement professionals who have worked nonstop behind the scenes. Their commitment to uncovering the truth and ensuring that justice prevails has been unwavering, and I am incredibly proud of their hard work. I would also like to express my deepest appreciation to State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and his team of professionals who have partnered with us throughout this complex case. Their collaboration has been invaluable, as has their relentless pursuit of justice. This case is a testament to the dedication of our entire law enforcement community."

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

Turner is scheduled to appear in court on April 3, and Jordan’s next court date is set for April 4.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office at 630-407-2400.