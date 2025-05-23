Chicago man found guilty of shooting pregnant woman in 2022: prosecutors

The Brief A jury found a Chicago man guilty of shooting a pregnant woman while she was traveling in early 2022. Lawrence Grant, 41 formerly of Chicago, faces a penalty of 31 years to life in prison. The jury found Grant guilty of one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.



A jury found an ex-Chicago man guilty of shooting a pregnant woman while she was traveling in early 2022, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's office.

Lawrence Grant, 41, faces a penalty of 31 years to life in prison.

After a four-day-long trial and approximately two-and-a-half hours of deliberations, the jury found Grant guilty of one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Grant appeared in bond court in February 2002, with a bond set at $2 million with 10% to apply. He has been in custody at the DuPage County Jail since then, prosecutors said.

The backstory:

At about 7 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2022, Willowbrook police officers responded to the scene of a crashed vehicle on Route 83 in Willowbrook.

When officers arrived, they found a pregnant woman who had been shot in the back. She was transported to the hospital, where the baby was delivered while she was in surgery.

Both the baby and the mother survived, prosecutors said.

Prior to the crash, Grant, the victim and another person were involved in a verbal altercation that eventually turned physical in a nearby grocery store in the 6300 block of Kingery Highway.

After the altercation, all three individuals left the store in different vehicles, prosecutors said.

Grant allegedly followed the victim in his vehicle and fired at her, striking the victim and her vehicle, causing the vehicle to crash, the state's attorney's office said.

Pictured is Lawrence Grant, 41.

Grant was located at the University of Chicago Hospital at about 10 p.m. that night, where he was admitted "on an unrelated matter," prosecutors said.

The vehicle that Grant was allegedly traveling in was found on fire about a block from the hospital.

He was taken into custody after he was discharged from the hospital, authorities said.

What they're saying:

"Today, the jury sent a clear message that Mr. Grant’s violent actions of shooting a pregnant woman in the back will not be tolerated in DuPage County and that he will be held responsible," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "I thank Judge Guerin for ensuring that both sides received a fair trial in this case as well as the jury for sending the message that armed violence will not be tolerated in DuPage County."

What's next:

Grant's next court appearance will be June 20.