Chicago man followed pregnant woman after altercation, shot her while driving in Willowbrook: prosecutors

Bond has been set for a Chicago man accused of shooting a pregnant woman while traveling on Route 83 in Willowbrook.

Lawrence Grant, 38, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of attempted intentional homicide of an unborn child, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of aggravated battery to a pregnant woman.

At about 7 p.m. on Jan. 28, Willowbrook police officers responded to the scene of a crashed vehicle on Route 83.

When officers arrived, they found a pregnant woman who had been shot in her back.

She was transported to the hospital, where the baby was delivered while she was in surgery.

Both the baby and the mother survived, prosecutors said.

Prior to the crash, prosecutors say Grant, the victim and another person were involved in a verbal altercation that eventually turned physical in a nearby grocery store.

After the altercation, all three individuals left the store in different vehicles, prosecutors said.

Grant allegedly followed the victim in his vehicle and fired at her, striking the victim and her vehicle, causing the vehicle to crash.

Grant was located at the University of Chicago at about 10 p.m. that night, where he was admitted on an unrelated matter, prosecutors said.

The vehicle that Grand was allegedly traveling in was found on fire about a block from the University of Chicago Hospital.

He was taken into custody after he was discharged from the hospital, authorities said.

"The allegations that, following a physical altercation with the victim’s boyfriend, Mr. Grant decided to follow the victim, who was thirty-six-weeks pregnant, and open fire on a major roadway are unconscionable," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin. "Thankfully, no innocent motorists were injured and, while still hospitalized, Mr. Grant’s alleged target and her baby are expected to survive. This defendant’s alleged violent behavior put the motoring public at risk and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Bond was set at $2 million for Grant. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 28.