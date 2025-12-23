How to watch Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers: Week 17 TV channel, live stream info, start time

Have you recovered from last weekend's come-from-behind win at Soldier Field?

The Chicago Bears

Here's how to watch the Bears this Sunday, as they return to primetime against a contending San Francisco 49ers team.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers

TV: NBC

Stream: NBC and NFL+ (Chicago area only)

Radio: ESPN 1000

National Radio: Westwood One

The Bears' return to Sunday Night Football means they get one of the biggest primetime crews in America. Mike Tirico will have the play-by-play, Cris Collinsworth will be the analyst and Melissa Stark will be reporting from the sidelines.

Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 28

Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Time: 7:20, CDT

If you wanted another primetime game for the Bears against a contending team, good news! There's another one coming quickly.

The Bears are back under the bright lights in California. They'll take on the 49ers in their final road game of the 2025 season against a team that's currently red-hot.

San Francisco has not punted in the last two games. They've won five games in a row. Brock Purdy is healthy, Christian McCaffrey is healthy and the 49ers have found ways to fill the void when key players like Fred Warner, Nick Bosa and others have gotten injured with an offensive-minded head coach. Sound familiar? That's almost like the 2025 Bears.

Come Sunday, the Bears' mettle will be tested in a way it really hasn't been all season long.

Chicago Bears 2025 season schedule

Week 1: Minnesota Vikings 27, Chicago Bears 24

Week 2: Detroit Lions 52, Chicago Bears 21

Week 3: Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 17

Week 4: Chicago Bears 25, Las Vegas Raiders 24

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Chicago Bears 25, Washington Commanders 24

Week 7: Chicago Bears 26, New Orleans Saints 16

Week 8: Baltimore Ravens 30, Chicago Bears 16

Week 9: Chicago Bears 47, Cincinnati Bengals 42

Week 10: Chicago Bears 24, New York Giants 20

Week 11: Chicago Bears 19, Minnesota Vikings 17

Week 12: Chicago Bears 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 28

Week 13: Chicago Bears 24, Philadelphia Eagles 15

Week 14: Green Bay Packers 28, Chicago Bears 21

Week 15: Chicago Bears 31, Cleveland Browns 3

Week 16: Chicago Bears 22, Green Bay Packers 16

Week 17: @ San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions