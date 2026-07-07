Chicago cardiologist Dr. Lisa Nee joins race for mayor

The Brief Dr. Lisa Nee has announced she is running for mayor of Chicago. Nee says her experience in health care and public policy gives her a different perspective than career politicians. She joins a growing field of candidates ahead of the mayoral election next year.



A Chicago cardiologist and former nurse has announced she is running to become the city's next mayor.

Dr. Lisa Nee for Chicago mayor

The backstory:

Dr. Lisa Nee, who was born and raised in Chicago, launched her campaign this week. She grew up in the Humboldt Park neighborhood and graduated from Loyola University, where she competed in Division I track and field.

Dr. Lisa Nee | Photo via her campaign website.

Nee spent years working in health care. She started her career as a nurse before becoming a cardiologist. She also worked as a policy adviser and led medical teams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some Chicago viewers may recognize Nee from her role as a whistleblower at the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital. She was one of several employees who raised concerns about patient care and said they faced retaliation. Nee later testified before a U.S. Senate hearing in 2015.

Nee says she wants to use a problem-solving approach to address issues such as public safety, education and trust in city government. She says too many Chicago residents feel ignored by City Hall and that she would focus on listening to residents and making decisions based on data and results.

What they're saying:

Nee announced her campaign in a statement on social media.

"Today, I'm proud to announce my campaign for Mayor of Chicago.

"I'm a lifelong Chicagoan who grew up in Humboldt Park, worked my way from ICU nurse to interventional cardiologist, and built my career by putting people first. When I uncovered dangerous failures in the veterans' care system I refused to stay silent, because doing the right thing matters.

"As a physician, breast cancer survivor, mother, and advocate, I've learned that real leadership means listening, solving problems, and standing up for people when they need it most.

"Chicago deserves accountable, results-driven leadership that's focused on serving residents—not politics. I'm ready to get to work, and I'd be honored to earn your support."

What's next:

The race for Chicago mayor is expected to be highly competitive. Candidates are expected to focus on major issues including public safety, the city's finances, affordability and economic development.

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Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to run for a second term, but he has not officially announced his campaign.

Chicago voters have about seven months before they head to the polls to choose the city's next mayor.