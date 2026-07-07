Chicago crime: Boy, 13, shot in drive-by; several hurt in separate Monday night attacks

The Brief A 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting on the Northwest Side. Three people were shot after an argument turned violent on the West Side. Two separate stabbings were also reported overnight.



A drive-by shooting that injured a young teenage boy was among several violent incidents Chicago police investigated Monday evening.

Chicago drive-by shooting

What they're saying:

According to CPD, a 13-year-old boy was shot around 8:02 p.m. in the 6000 block of West Montrose Avenue in the Portage Park neighborhood.

Scene of shooting where a 13-year-old was wounded in a drive-by Monday evening.

The teen was outside when a dark-colored SUV drove by and someone inside fired several shots, hitting the boy in the left leg.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Lutheran General Hospital in good condition. No arrests have been made.

3 shot in Chicago

Earlier in the evening, around 6:13 p.m., three people were shot in the 3900 block of West Division Street in Humboldt Park.

Police said the victims were standing on a sidewalk when they got into an argument with another person. That person then pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

A 52-year-old man was shot in the groin and knee and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. A 25-year-old man was shot in the thigh and buttocks and was also taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. A 45-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

The shooter ran away, and no arrests have been reported.

Chicago stabbings

Police also investigated two separate stabbings later Monday night.

Around 10:21 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of West 67th Street in West Englewood, where police said an argument between a 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman became violent. The woman allegedly cut the man in the forehead with a sharp object. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Police arrested the woman at the scene. Charges were pending Tuesday. Investigators said the incident appears to be domestic-related.

About 10:30 p.m., a 28-year-old man went to the University of Chicago Hospital with cuts to his face after he said someone attacked him with a sharp object in the 1500 block of West 77th Street in Auburn Gresham.

The victim was listed in good condition. The attacker ran away, and no arrests have been made.

What's next:

Area detectives are investigating all four incidents.