Family sues suburban Chicago group home after woman's choking death

The Brief Emily Kasanga’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit, alleging negligence after the 33-year-old fatally choked at a Clearbrook-operated group home. The suit claims staff failed to follow her care plan by leaving her unattended while eating, despite her high risk of choking, and says earlier family concerns about her care went unresolved. The family is also seeking accountability from the State of Illinois for alleged oversight failures. Clearbrook has not responded to requests for comment.



The family of a 33-year-old woman with disabilities is demanding answers after filing a wrongful death lawsuit against a suburban Chicago group home and one of its employees, alleging negligence led to her death.

The backstory:

Emily Kasanga died after choking while living at a Clearbrook-operated group home in Rolling Meadows. The lawsuit, filed Monday, alleges staff failed to follow her individualized care plan despite knowing she had a diagnosed swallowing disorder that required close supervision while eating.

According to the complaint, Kasanga required 24-hour supervision and was considered at high risk of choking. Attorneys allege a staff member left her unattended while she was eating and failed to cut her food into small pieces as required by her care plan.

By the time the staff member returned, Kasanga was choking, according to the lawsuit. Attorneys say emergency responders were called, but it was too late to save her.

"At that point, unfortunately, it was probably too late because by the time they were able to call 911 and for emergency responders to arrive, she was past the point of being able to save her," said Margaret Battersby Black, managing partner at Levin & Perconti and the family’s attorney.

Kasanga died just nine days after celebrating her 33rd birthday. Her attorneys say the family recently learned through the autopsy report that she was still wearing the pink birthday sash from her celebration when she died.

The lawsuit also alleges the family repeatedly raised concerns about Kasanga’s care before her death, including complaints about hygiene, missing clothing, inadequate emotional support and bullying by other residents. According to the attorneys, those concerns were reported to the Illinois Office of the Inspector General but went unresolved.

The family also alleges they were never notified by the facility after Kasanga’s medical emergency. Instead, they say her 19-year-old brother discovered something was wrong when he arrived to pick her up and found emergency vehicles outside the group home.

What's next:

In addition to Clearbrook and one of its employees, the family is seeking accountability from the State of Illinois, arguing it failed to properly oversee the facility.

"Our hope is that we can kind of shine a light on how this happened, why this happened. Make sure that other families are aware so they can be vigilant because this family was very involved. So if it could happen to someone like this, then, it's only a matter of telling what could happen to someone who doesn't have those advocates," Battersby Black said.

Clearbrook has not responded to FOX Chicago’s request for comment.

Kasanga’s family and their attorneys are scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss the lawsuit publicly for the first time.