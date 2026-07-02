Octavia Redmond murder: Teen sentenced to 5 years in juvenile detention

The Brief A teen who was 15 at the time of the crime was sentenced to five years in juvenile detention after pleading guilty to the 2024 killing of Chicago mail carrier Octavia Redmond. Redmond, 48, was delivering mail in the West Pullman neighborhood when she was shot multiple times and killed in broad daylight. The suspect was arrested in Iowa months later, extradited to Chicago and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in June.



A teen who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting US Postal Service worker Octavia Redmond when he was 15 years old was sentenced to five years in juvenile detention.

Octavia Redmond murder

The backstory:

The deadly shooting happened on July 2019, 2024 in the West Pullman neighborhood.

At about 11:38 a.m., Redmond was delivering mail to homes in the 12100 block of South Harvard when someone approached her and fired multiple shots before speeding away in a white Dodge Durango.

Redmond, 48, was shot multiple times and taken to Christ Hospital, where she later died.

The next day, the vehicle believed to be used in the murder was discovered torched in the 8900 block of South Holland Road in Chicago's West Chatham neighborhood.

Following the death of their colleague, mail carriers and union leaders rallied in Chicago, calling for increased protection.

Teen sentenced in shooting

Dig deeper:

The 15-year-old boy was arrested on Sept. 30, 2024 in Iowa. He was extradited to Chicago, where he was charged with first-degree murder for her death.

The teen, who has not been identified due to his age, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on June 3. On Wednesday, Cook County Judge Sanju Oomen-Green sentenced him to 5 years in the Department of Juvenile Justice.