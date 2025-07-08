Octavia Redmond case: Chicago mail carriers rally for safety one year after her killing

The Brief Letter carriers gathered to honor Octavia Redmond, killed on her route a year ago. They are calling for improved safety and security for postal workers. Redmond was shot in Pullman; a 15-year-old has been charged with her murder.



Letter carriers gathered Tuesday outside the Roseland post office where Octavia Redmond was based until she was fatally shot on the job.

Fellow letter carriers honored her memory and recommitted to pushing for more attention to safety.

What we know:

Chanting "enough is enough," postal employees continue to rally for safety and improved security in the name of 48-year-old Octavia Redmond, whose life was taken in gun violence a year ago.

She was shot while delivering mail on her route in Pullman. Authorities eventually found and charged a 15-year-old with first-degree murder.

Local perspective:

The loss of the beloved and reliable neighborhood presence still hurts.

Redmond walked her route on the Pullman streets for five years. During Covid, she was the one constant in changing times.

What they're saying:

Postal employees and supporters say the job is still dangerous, and that they’re calling on lawmakers and leaders to protect them.

"We are performing our duties. But we can't do bullets," said Elise Foster, local representative for the National Letter Carriers of America.

Letter carriers union steward Adrienne Foster said complaints about safety go unheard by their managers, the police, and the public.

"We have proof. Bullet holes in our trucks. We are ducking and diving every day," said Adrienne.

Letter carriers say they still want answers and justice for Redmond. Police say they are still looking for additional offenders in her murder.

Her colleagues want a postal building to be named after her.