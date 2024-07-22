Mail carriers rally in Chicago after letter carrier gunned down on route

Sources familiar with the investigation tell FOX 32 that Chicago Police and U.S. Postal Police are making significant progress in the fatal shooting of Octavia Redmond, a letter carrier who was gunned down on her route last week.

Over the past two years, union leaders report that 140 letter carriers have been attacked in Chicago.

Mail carriers and union leaders rallied in Bronzeville Monday morning, calling for increased protection.

The group is urging their postmaster and elected officials to take action on policies and legislation to safeguard members who provide essential public services.

"We have lost a sweetheart, a sister, a friend, a super cool cousin, and a nearly 20-year U.S. postal worker", said Union Steward Adrien Stuart.

Redmond was a 48-year-old wife, mother and grandmother. She was killed while delivering mail in West Pullman late Friday morning. She was shot multiple times.

Union leaders said she was the fourth carrier assigned to this route in five years.

"The previous carriers also reported aggravated reports and safety concerns. Why aren't you fired up in your neighborhood?" Stuart asked.

A white Dodge Durango, believed to be the getaway car, was found burned on Saturday morning at 89th and South Holland Avenue.

Sources tell FOX 32 that Redmond was likely targeted, as none of her items were stolen.

The Postal Inspection Service is offering a $250,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Loved ones have organized a balloon release on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Bixby Bar in Park Forest.