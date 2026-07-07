Chicago aldermen call for U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros to resign, citing concerns over prosecutions

The Brief A group of Chicago aldermen introduced a resolution calling on U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros to resign. They argue Boutros' leadership has damaged public trust in the justice system following the dismissal of a high-profile federal protest case and allegations of prosecutorial misconduct. The U.S. Attorney's Office dismissed the resolution as a political "publicity stunt" and vowed to continue pursuing public corruption and violent crime cases.



A group of Chicago aldermen is calling for U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros to resign, arguing his leadership has eroded public confidence in the federal justice system.

Calls for U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros to resign

What we know:

During a City Council committee meeting Tuesday, Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd) said the authority of the U.S. Attorney's Office "must be exercised fairly, professionally, transparently and without regard to political pressure or viewpoint."

"Prosecutions must be lawful, impartial and worthy of public confidence," Rodriguez said.

The resolution points to the recent dismissal with prejudice of a federal conspiracy case against six people accused of interfering with federal immigration agents during a protest in Broadview. Rodriguez said the case was initially brought as a conspiracy prosecution before being narrowed, reduced and ultimately dismissed after a federal judge raised concerns about how prosecutors presented evidence to a grand jury.

What they're saying:

"A federal judge identified serious concerns regarding the government's conduct before the grand jury including improper vouching, communications with grand jurors outside the grand jury room and the exclusion of jurors who disagreed with the government's theory of the case," Rodriguez said.

The resolution also alleges the office has experienced significant internal turmoil, including the departure of experienced prosecutors, reputational damage and concerns from more than 100 former federal prosecutors. Rodriguez said those former prosecutors warned that the office's reputation for "integrity, professionalism and political independence has been tarnished."

The resolution cites reputational harm, legal expenses, emotional distress and the impact on First Amendment rights as reasons for calling on Boutros to step down. It also calls for a merit-based process to select new leadership and an independent review of the office's practices.

Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) said the dismissed prosecution has shaken confidence in the justice system.

"Watching how the Trump Administration has actively worked to attack dissent, to attack free speech is concerning. Seeing it happen in real time here in Chicago because of Boutros," Vasquez said.

Vasquez, who participated in the Broadview protest, said he and others were tear-gassed by federal agents while exercising their First Amendment rights.

"To then watch six individuals who were doing the same actively indicted for doing so and attacked ... serves as evidence as to why Boutros needs to resign," he said.

Vasquez added that Boutros' resignation is needed to restore public confidence in the judicial system.

"It shows a callousness, a disregard for freedom of speech and a cruelty that should never be a part of the judicial system," he said.

The other side:

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois released a statement to Fox Chicago saying:

"The Chicago U.S. Attorney’s Office and U.S. Attorney Andrew S. Boutros will not be bullied into dropping its public corruption matters or closing out its newly opened ones. The timing of these actions by the City Council Committee is not a coincidence and will have no effect on the federal anti-corruption and anti-violence apparatus in Chicago. The fact that this publicity stunt by the Committee would come after the just-announced extraordinary results of Operation New Dawn, which netted 484 arrests in roughly 60 days, plus the rescue of 24 kids, should raise eyebrows. Indeed, these actions only increase the collective resolve of the whole of federal government in Chicago. No one faces this level of coordinated opposition and performative theatrics unless they are viewed as representing an existential threat to a system that is largely corrupt and broken. When this sort of coordinated panic sets in, it means that our federal leaders are on to something big. They should continue to follow the evidence, fairly and impartially, without fear or favor, in the proudest traditions of federal law enforcement in Chicago, all on behalf of the people of the Northern District of Illinois."

What's next:

The resolution urges Boutros to resign immediately and calls for an independent review of the practices that led to the dismissed federal prosecution.

It is not legally binding and does not have the authority to remove the U.S. Attorney from office.