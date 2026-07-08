Brandon Johnson taps new leader of Chicago Dept. of Public Health

The Brief Mayor Brandon Johnson has appointed Dr. Garth Walker to serve as Chicago's next public health commissioner. Walker is a Chicago native and former Illinois public health leader who most recently served as chief medical officer for Rush Health. His appointment must be approved by the Chicago City Council.



Mayor Brandon Johnson has appointed Dr. Garth Walker as the next commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health.

New doctor appointed to lead CDPH

The backstory:

If approved by the Chicago City Council, Walker will lead the department's operations, programs and services. He would replace Dr. Olusimbo (Simbo) Ige, who resigned in May, after serving in the position since late 2023.

First Deputy Commissioner Fikirte Wagaw has served as acting commissioner since her departure.

"Dr. Garth Walker has dedicated his career to ensuring every Chicagoan has the opportunity to live a healthy life, regardless of the neighborhood they call home," Johnson said in a statement. "From leading public health efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic to advancing innovative models of care and addressing the root causes of health disparities, Dr. Walker has demonstrated the leadership and commitment our city needs."

Walker is currently employed as the Chief Medical Officer for Rush Health and previously served as deputy director of the Illinois Department of Public Health during the COVID-19 pandemic before serving as a White House Fellow in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under the Biden administration.

What they're saying:

"I’ve spent my career committed to centering a public health approach that addresses the social and economic conditions that shape people’s health and wellbeing," Walker said in a statement. "As someone who grew up in Chicago, it’s an honor to serve as Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health and support the Mayor’s vision for a healthier Chicago."

Walker grew up in Hyde Park and is a graduate of Chicago Public Schools.